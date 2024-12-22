MML Investors Services LLC Buys 72 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Cable One by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 32.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CABO opened at $369.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.28 and a 52 week high of $574.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $382.64 and a 200-day moving average of $365.81.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cable One from $480.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $554.40.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

