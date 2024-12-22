Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lantheus by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Lantheus Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $126.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

