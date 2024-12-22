XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,141 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. The trade was a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

