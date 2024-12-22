XTX Topco Ltd Buys 32,279 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tuya were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tuya in the third quarter worth $73,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter worth $92,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuya by 60.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 350,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

TUYA stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $907.90 million, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 0.45. Tuya Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

