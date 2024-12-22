Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINK. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $413,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $465,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Health Care ETF by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 48,462 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PINK opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. Simplify Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.78.

Simplify Health Care ETF Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.