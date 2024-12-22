Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KULR Technology Group by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 479,026 shares during the period. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of KULR stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $705.88 million, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 3.17.

KULR Technology Group Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

