Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 209 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 53.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,401,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,516,000 after buying an additional 489,557 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,743,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,509,000 after acquiring an additional 413,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 580,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after acquiring an additional 135,040 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,488,000 after purchasing an additional 112,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 583,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,297,000 after purchasing an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $150.68 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.42 and a 1-year high of $203.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 28.03%. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 42.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $215.00 to $167.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

