Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,233 Shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Silo Pharma were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

Silo Pharma stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Silo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc operates as a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing therapeutics that address underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in formulations and drug delivery systems.

