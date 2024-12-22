Virtu Financial LLC Sells 16,233 Shares of Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its stake in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Silo Pharma were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Silo Pharma Stock Performance
Silo Pharma stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Silo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.50.
About Silo Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Silo Pharma
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.