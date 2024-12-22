Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 18,266 CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.22. CPS Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

