Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $2,244,163.88 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23.
FTNT stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.77.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
