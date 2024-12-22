Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Sells $2,244,163.88 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 22,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $2,244,163.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,983,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,972,076.19. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ken Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23.

Fortinet Trading Up 2.5 %

FTNT stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,446 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 276.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,685,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,790,000 after buying an additional 2,705,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 89.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,675,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,261,000 after buying an additional 1,265,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 3,155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,237,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,948,000 after buying an additional 1,199,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.