Control Empresarial De Capital Purchases 341,500 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 341,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,172,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,814,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,970,846.28. The trade was a 1.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $9,246,000.00.

On Friday, November 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 195,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $6,068,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 409,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,916,220.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 57,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.28 per share, with a total value of $3,128,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 85,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $2,411,450.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $4,299,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $8,703,000.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 75,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $2,368,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,161,361.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $25.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.21 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -42.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,404,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $694,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 28,770 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,464,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.45.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

