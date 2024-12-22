Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 864,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,500 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.27% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 382.0% during the third quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 85,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 67,484 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 79,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

