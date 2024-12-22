Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 17,952 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 31,303 shares.The stock last traded at $36.50 and had previously closed at $36.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,673,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. 44.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.