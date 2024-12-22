Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,872,000 after acquiring an additional 35,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 675,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,078 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 16,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter valued at about $1,823,000. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $54.50 and a 12 month high of $82.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

