38,140 Shares in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the second quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 38.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BZ shares. CLSA began coverage on Kanzhun in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kanzhun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Kanzhun Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BZ opened at $13.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.39. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 20.65%. Research analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Kanzhun Profile

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

