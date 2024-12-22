Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,771 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pinterest by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,960,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,695,000 after acquiring an additional 380,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total value of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. The trade was a 9.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $34,189.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,536 shares in the company, valued at $967,295.28. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock worth $1,583,447 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS
Pinterest Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $29.49 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.