Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 12,036 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 46.4% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 173,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 230,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 414,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 243,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period.

SDS opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.13.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

