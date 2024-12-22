Tidal Investments LLC Has $682,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 68.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,781 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in OneMain by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in OneMain by 13.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $51.91 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average is $49.68.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,083,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,268,166.06. This trade represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,428. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,492 shares of company stock worth $1,582,384 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.