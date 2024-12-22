Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 2,536 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $5,219,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,309,848.44. This represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,160 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.39, for a total transaction of $560,552.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,228,767.32. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

WSM stock opened at $183.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.81. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.76 and a 12 month high of $199.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.78.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

