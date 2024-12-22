Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Position Boosted by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 547.9% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 138,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,918,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This represents a 31.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $205,399.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.71.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.32. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.92 and a 12 month high of $173.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

