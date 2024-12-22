Tidal Investments LLC Has $693,000 Stock Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in GATX during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of GATX during the second quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 20.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in GATX by 872.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In related news, major shareholder Farm Mutual Automobile I. State purchased 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,711.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,312,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,688,093.10. This trade represents a 0.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Trading Down 1.5 %

GATX opened at $154.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.32. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $114.78 and a 1-year high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.54. GATX had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $405.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

