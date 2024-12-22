Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,854 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 10,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $172,453.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,006.62. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $68,467.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at $333,897.03. This represents a 17.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,661 shares of company stock worth $414,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

