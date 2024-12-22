Tidal Investments LLC Buys 200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 390.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $347.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.55.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $701,238.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $393.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $390.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.96. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $233.95 and a 1 year high of $413.43.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

