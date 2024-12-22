IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Holdings Decreased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 671,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,871,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,054,000 after purchasing an additional 125,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IPG Photonics by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,580,000 after purchasing an additional 63,369 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 971,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,168,000 after buying an additional 54,166 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 254,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 52,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Price Performance

IPG Photonics stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $111.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $233.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.89 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.