PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $62,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSMT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $358,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,076.42. This represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Price sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $253,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,505,370.56. This represents a 5.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,009. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

