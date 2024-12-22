Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,538,000 after buying an additional 40,330 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

Huntsman Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.97. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently -144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntsman news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

