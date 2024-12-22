Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,141 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 492,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,678,000 after purchasing an additional 67,798 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 36,955 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI opened at $142.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $386.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $148.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

