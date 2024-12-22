Tidal Investments LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SFL by 239.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 119,131 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SFL during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,074,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFL stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.67.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. SFL had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.30%.

Separately, Fearnley Fonds raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

