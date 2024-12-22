Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 135,693 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,400,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $63,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MasterBrand by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,069,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $305,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 1,323.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 172,634 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MBC opened at $14.46 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. MasterBrand had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $718.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their price target on MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

