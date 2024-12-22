Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 6.12% of Team worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.
Team Stock Performance
Team stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.
Team Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Oil Titans Face Off: Exxon Mobil or Chevron for 2025 Gains?
- About the Markup Calculator
- Mining Stocks Back in the Spotlight: 3 Key Names to Watch
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/16 – 12/20
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.