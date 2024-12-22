Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 6.12% of Team worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the second quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Team Stock Performance

Team stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77.

Team Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

