Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 26,000 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.29% of Resideo Technologies worth $67,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 98,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $2,585,366.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,005,556.48. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

About Resideo Technologies

Shares of REZI stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $28.28.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

