Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 359.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.4 %

DCI stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.23. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.79 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $198,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,112.71. This trade represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $6,189,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,791,456.08. The trade was a 68.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,197 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

