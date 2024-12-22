Tidal Investments LLC Grows Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBR shares. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PBR opened at $13.04 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5338 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.