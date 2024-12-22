Tidal Investments LLC Sells 3,961 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Rambus by 68.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 207.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,619.80. This represents a 15.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMBS stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $76.38. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

