Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 704 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $103.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.07 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 21,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total transaction of $2,224,365.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,437.20. This trade represents a 29.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 52,034 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $5,547,344.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,603.68. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,910 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,102 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

