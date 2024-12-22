Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 801,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,204,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $245.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.09 and a fifty-two week high of $277.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by ($0.23). Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABG. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.