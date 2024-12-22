Tidal Investments LLC Invests $733,000 in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Post by 244.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 780.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

Post Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE POST opened at $114.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.14 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.99 and a 200-day moving average of $111.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $120,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,409.80. This represents a 8.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

