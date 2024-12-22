John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 466,846 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 951,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 858,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,573,000 after acquiring an additional 57,371 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 170.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 842,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,964,000 after acquiring an additional 531,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $124.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $82.64 and a 52 week high of $128.23.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

