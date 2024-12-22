Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCLT. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $609,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 432,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,209,000 after acquiring an additional 291,646 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,348,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 507.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.37. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

