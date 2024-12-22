Tidal Investments LLC Has $742,000 Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 72,530 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2,486.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after buying an additional 62,699 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 170,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.98. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.29). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anthony D. Harnett sold 1,404 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $130,024.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,759.06. The trade was a 8.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

