Tidal Investments LLC Sells 10,970 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,549,000 after acquiring an additional 251,987 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 71,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AM. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.