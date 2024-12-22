Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 310 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $59,941,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $24,465,000. Slotnik Capital LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,291,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Enstar Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 793,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,442,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the second quarter valued at about $7,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $321.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Enstar Group Limited has a 1-year low of $262.54 and a 1-year high of $348.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Enstar Group

In other news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total transaction of $32,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,179 shares in the company, valued at $704,775.76. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

