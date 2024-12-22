Tidal Investments LLC Buys Shares of 37,203 Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS)

Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 28.62% of Residential REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Residential REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000.

Residential REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HAUS stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

