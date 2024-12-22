Tidal Investments LLC Sells 13,343 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,616,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $753,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $938,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,194,777 shares in the company, valued at $281,243,832.93. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,684,456.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 613,797 shares in the company, valued at $23,115,595.02. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,862. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.93. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Vital Farms from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vital Farms

Vital Farms Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VITL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.