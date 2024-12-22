Tidal Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,721 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth about $30,358,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,141,000 after buying an additional 728,592 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Embraer by 102.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,100,000 after buying an additional 672,644 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Embraer by 424.7% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 526,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after buying an additional 426,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 54.8% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,343,000 after acquiring an additional 393,696 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Embraer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $36.10 on Friday. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.72.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.