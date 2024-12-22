Tidal Investments LLC Has $745,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,249 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,637 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,854 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 94,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 153,515 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 9,088,188 shares of the airline’s stock worth $102,151,000 after purchasing an additional 508,119 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 199.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 149,304 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 99,513 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.99.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AAL opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.