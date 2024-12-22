Tidal Investments LLC Takes Position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT)

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (NYSEARCA:ARGT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF by 2,792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI Argentina ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MSCI Argentina ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $89.82.

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Argentina 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a narrow index of companies with Argentine economic linkages that are selected and weighted by market cap. ARGT was launched on Mar 2, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

