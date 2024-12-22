Tidal Investments LLC Invests $751,000 in SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE)

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.
Separately, Shariaportfolio Inc. grew its position in SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Shariaportfolio Inc. now owns 709,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares in the last quarter.
SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SPTE opened at $28.38 on Friday. SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 million, a P/E ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.53.
About SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF
The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is a passively managed fund, investing in global technology firms adhering to Shariah investment principles. Stocks selected for the portfolio are weighted based on market-cap SPTE was launched on Nov 30, 2023 and is issued by SP Funds.
