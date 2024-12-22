Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Invests $51,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Generac by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Generac from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Generac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $156.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day moving average is $157.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,282.04. This represents a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

