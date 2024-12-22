Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Purchases Shares of 2,189 First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after buying an additional 85,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $24.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

